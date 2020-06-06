Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,992 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $48.59. 11,575,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

