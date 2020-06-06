Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 12,937 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 142.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

HSY traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.44. 1,304,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,014. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

