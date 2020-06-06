Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 1.1% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after buying an additional 123,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after buying an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

