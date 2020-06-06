Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,541 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $42.37. 12,576,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,260,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.