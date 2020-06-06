Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,363. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.01 and its 200 day moving average is $280.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

