Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 20,370,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,279,908. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

