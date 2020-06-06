Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 77.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

Shares of MA traded up $10.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,415. The firm has a market cap of $302.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.34. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

