Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $7.86 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.11. 118,686,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,481,192. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

