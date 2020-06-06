Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 16,952 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,969,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 12,032,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

