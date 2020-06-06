Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.90. 5,004,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,130. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $255.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

