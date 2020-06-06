Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 53,496 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 53,496 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 33,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 46,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,950,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,296. The company has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

