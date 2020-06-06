Bank of America Boosts iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $77.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Dougherty & Co upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

IRBT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,273. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that iRobot will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $320,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,547 shares in the company, valued at $445,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,759 shares of company stock worth $694,510. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iRobot by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after buying an additional 509,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $23,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iRobot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 216,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $8,716,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after buying an additional 148,833 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

