Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,131,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,347,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.