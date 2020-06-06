Bank of Hawaii Sells 509 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,732,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,577,285. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

