Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,201. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

