Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,798,000 after acquiring an additional 126,279 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.26. 9,887,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,152,441. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

