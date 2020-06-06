Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 378,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,659. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 225,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

