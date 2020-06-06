Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

OZK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OZK stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 1,976,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

