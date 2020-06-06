Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
OZK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.
OZK stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 1,976,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
