Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Cut to GBX 120 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 156.93 ($2.06).

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 7.88 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 131.40 ($1.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,485,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.36.

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley acquired 47,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Insiders have purchased 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,718 in the last ninety days.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

