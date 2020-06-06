Barclays Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $34.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.04.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,971 shares of company stock valued at $374,839. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

