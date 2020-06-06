Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at $366,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,483 shares of company stock worth $157,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.