Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,214,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.50. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.22.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.