Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 118,654,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,348,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.