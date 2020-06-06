Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,092,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,246 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

CVX traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,752,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. The company has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

