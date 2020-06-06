Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. 22,579,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,803,672. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.