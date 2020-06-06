Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $147,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. 12,208,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,118,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

