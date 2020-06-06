Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,938 shares of company stock worth $14,683,188. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.86. 11,874,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.