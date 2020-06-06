Bellevue Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,568,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,731,102. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $225.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.