Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,335,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,826. The firm has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.