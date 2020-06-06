Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,930,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

