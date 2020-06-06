Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 15.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Adobe by 103.6% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Adobe by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Adobe by 61.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 62,568 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.62.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.90. 2,793,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,649. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $396.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

