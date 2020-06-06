Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 189,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 129,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,950,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,296. The firm has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

