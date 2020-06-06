Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $11.88 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,543 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. 26,803,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,653,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

