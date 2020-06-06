BidaskClub Downgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Sell

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

CCOI traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $78.31. 380,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

