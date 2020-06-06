BidaskClub Lowers Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Buy

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after buying an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,018,000 after buying an additional 296,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.