BidaskClub Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 802,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,995,000 after buying an additional 1,244,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821,578 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 629,038 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

