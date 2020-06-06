BidaskClub Lowers Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Hold

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 774,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

