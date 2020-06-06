BidaskClub Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.00.

INTU stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.30. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

