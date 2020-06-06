BidaskClub Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Buy

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $158.17. 290,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $170.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LHC Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

