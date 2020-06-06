BidaskClub Lowers Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) to Hold

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NK. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 1,677,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,795. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $611.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. Analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $203,864.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,153,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $925,239. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

