BidaskClub Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $576.94.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $21.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $885.66. 7,743,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,345,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $788.82 and its 200-day moving average is $598.03. Tesla has a 1 year low of $201.80 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,253. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

