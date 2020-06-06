BidaskClub Lowers Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Buy

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.29. 1,058,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,017. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -115.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 501,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,866,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $34,982,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $33,367,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

