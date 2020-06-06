BidaskClub Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to “Hold”

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 111,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,981. The company has a market cap of $780.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 386,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 226,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

