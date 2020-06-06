BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to “Sell”

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
EFSC stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 231,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,198. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $842.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.
In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
