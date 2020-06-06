BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to “Sell”

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 231,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,198. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $842.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.