BidaskClub Upgrades First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Sell

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

FDEF traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 367,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $676.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.41. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 297.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

