BidaskClub Upgrades First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to “Sell”

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FFBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 764,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,455. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.