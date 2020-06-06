BidaskClub Upgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to “Hold”

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IBCP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 148,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

