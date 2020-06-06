BidaskClub Upgrades MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) to Sell

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTSC. Wells Fargo & Co cut MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti raised MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of MTS Systems stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MTS Systems has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.41.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.