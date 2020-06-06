BidaskClub Upgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to “Buy”

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $15.62. 4,529,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,839. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.64.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

