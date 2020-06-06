BidaskClub Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Buy

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RYAAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

